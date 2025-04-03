Liberation Day came and went, U.S. trade partners got hit with tariffs of various sizes, and now everyone’s reeling and predicting gloom and doom. That sort of high-adrenaline entertainment was not on my cards but since it’s here, we might as well enjoy it to the fullest, dubious as that enjoyment may be.

Fear number-one, of course, is inflation, lower consumer spending, and consequent recession. Every single analyst interviewed by every media is talking about it, and with good reason. Tariffs, after all, make imported goods more expensive, which is precisely the point. That’s what all those U.S. trade partners were doing to U.S. goods in order to stimulate local production. Now they’ve got an even better reason to stimulate local production so at least some people will be happy, I guess. But not the EU. The EU is doing what it does best. It is Preparing A Package.