The European Union’s love for targets is notorious. It’s got emission reduction targets, it’s got transition investment targets, it’s got deforestation supply chain targets, and it probably even has target-setting targets. The EU loves setting targets as much as I love making to-do lists. The difference is, I set myself realistic tasks and usually complete all of them. The EU, on the other hand, has been shooting off-target forever and it just added its deforestation legislation to its failures.

The Regulation on Deforestation-free Products, commonly referred to as the deforestation regulation, was passed in 2023. The purpose was to ensure low-emission supply chains, meaning he EU was going to mandate emission tracking, reporting, verification, and reduction by all producers of commodities exported to the EU.

I wrote about the implications of the regulation for the coffee industry, and more specifically individual coffee growers in Africa last year. Suffice to say the implications were not at all positive. They also weren’t positive for big coffee growers and, indeed, for any growers and producers of anything that the EU imports. So the EU delayed the introduction of the directive.

Now, it’s delayed the regulation’s entry into effect again. And it has blamed… IT — just as the largest party in the European Parliament congratulated itself on… delaying the regulation. Dot-dot-dot aside, the EU has moved to the next level of damage control. There will be more target delays coming up because the EU just can’t shoot right. And they will be lamer.