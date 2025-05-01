“Can a weapons manufacturer be considered sustainable?” the Wall Street Journal asked last week in an article that put forward the case for essentially marrying the energy and defence industries for a greener, more secure future. I know how it sounds but there are people who are serious about it.

There are already ESG funds that feature defence stocks in their offering and these funds have been making greater returns for their investors than ESG funds shunning the defence industry — just like funds that include oil and gas stocks. Yet simply having defence stocks in your portfolio is no longer enough because Europe is rearming, or rather wanting to rearm really, really badly. This presents a problem. Because a lot of investment vehicles that promote themselves as sustainable exclude the defence industry for the very obvious reason that war is the opposite of sustainability. But not for long.

Consider this FT story: “Private credit firms that could offer vital funding to Europe’s expanding defence industry are exploring whether their investors’ sustainable investment requirements can be watered down to allow them to lend,” the FT wrote on Sunday, going on to say that “these restrictions are increasingly being questioned by the industry and government officials for whom European rearmament has become a strategic priority.”

Well, well, well, one might say with a certain amount of smugness. How the tables have turned, one might continue. How fragile the Climate Is Our Top Priority narrative has turned out to be now that the Big American Brother has decided to focus on its own security concerns. So, to fix that fragility, the narrative architects and practitioners are going to make the weapons industry about the climate. Also, about money. Unlike the transition, war does make money — even without subsidies.