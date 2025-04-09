Once upon a time, or rather, three years ago, the EU celebrated its energy independence, omitting the fact that it was not getting independent but was replacing its dependence on Russian gas with dependence on U.S. gas. Finally, a reliable supplier, EU officials gushed. With Russia, you couldn’t be sure when the taps could be turned off (even though the only two times one tap was turned off was because of unpaid Ukrainian fees and didn’t last long). With the U.S., our big and better brother, we will always know there’s enough gas for us, those officials said.

That was then. Now, Donald Trump is demanding that the EU buy $350 billion worth of additional gas supply to eliminate the trade imbalance between the bloc and the U.S. And I thought that $11-billion additional LNG bill for 2025 refill season would be steep. And the EU was just trying to reduce its imports of gas altogether because the bill is already rather steep. Isn’t it fascinating how suddenly things can change?

According to the U.S. president, who appears to view trade balances as corporate balance sheets, the EU could wipe out its surplus with the U.S. by committing to buy $350 billion worth of American-made LNG. “They can buy it, we can knock off $350 billion in one week,” he said, as quoted by Politico because I now have to read Politico for the most entertaining news. And you know what? “They” just might do that — because what other choice do they have? Fair warning: I’m about to unleash numbers on you, for which I apologise in advance.