‘Tis the sunniest time of the year and panels are happily humming along, except they don’t hum and they’re not happy about the heat. Still, it’s sunny season. Solar’s time. And, according to Bloomberg, Solar’s Boom in Europe Is Reaching Places Once Deemed Too Dark. Here’s a spoiler: they are too dark. But people are putting up panels nevertheless.

While Bloomberg rejoices at some Finnish people’s decision to bring solar to the Arctic Circle, some American people are finding new ways to make money off other people by means of selling the idea of climate atonement, and some British people are warning that smart meters are turning wind generation into demand or was it the other way round… oh, it was both, yes. This paragraph is among the most insane I’ve ever written, and that, as you know, includes years of covering EU energy policies. Hot beverages, you know the drill.