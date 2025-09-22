Note: I see that Substack has changed the comment settings, making it impossible for free subscribers to comment on paid posts. I don’t like this any more than you probably do but there is nothing I can do about it.

“No one is safe from deadly heatwaves, wildfires, toxic air, and rising seas. Yet those most sheltered from the crisis – the super-rich and oil and gas giants – keep profiting while the rest of us pay the price. It’s time to flip the script: governments must make polluters pay and use that money to fund a secure, green future.”

The emotionally loaded message comes from the executive director of Greenpeace International as the organisation presented a literal giant bill dubbed the “Climate Polluters Bill” that it paraded in New York this weekend demanding payment for climate damages from the oil industry. Ignoring for a moment the fact that the giant bill was made from what looks like plastic, the parade is the latest step in the “Let’s sue Big Oil to death” dance, and that dance has been getting increasingly frantic — while Atlantic hurricane season fails to produce a single serious extreme weather event.