In one of his most amusing jokes Michael McIntyre relates Brits’ relationship with snow, which tends to be of a highly stressful nature because snow is not exactly a typical part of the British winter. This fact — and Britain’s reaction to the occasional snowfall — amuses those of us who live in places that do get cold winters. Yet it is a running joke that winter surprises the Sofia emergency services every single year, like clockwork.

There are three certain things in life: death, taxes, and snow in Europe in winter. The fourth certain thing as of three winters ago are warnings of cold weather and higher electricity prices. The warnings are as shocking as a weather forecast informing you that morning means sunrise and afternoon means sunset but they are presented as breaking news.

“Energy markets in Europe and Asia are heading for a turbulent winter, as forecasters expect recurring cold snaps that risk pushing up power prices,” Bloomberg reported — and I use the term loosely — last week in an article that also said “European gas stockpiles are nearly 83% full, but cold weather could see competition for liquefied natural gas cargoes intensify, as both Europe and Asia vie for seaborne cargoes when fuel demand increases.”

In that same week, Germany’s Uniper, the top gas utility in the country, issued its own warning: that Germany stood to suffer economic losses of 40 billion euro unless it filled its gas storage at 90%. Gazprom’s chief executive Alexei Miller meanwhile twisted the knife in Germany’s self-inflicted wound by warning of forecasts saying the winter would be colder than usual, a one-in-20-years occurrence, while Bloomberg cited other forecasts showing winter is not only going to be cold (as every winter is) but also start earlier, the cheek.

The weather is not playing ball with Europe despite expectations that it would only get warmer as climate change advances, Nothing-style, across Europe. Long story short, we’re in for another fun ride on Europe’s Winter Horror Rollercoaster. Which is weird, really. Because there’s plenty of LNG to go around, as duly noted by ICIS in a report also released last week. That’s great news because the Ukrainian energy minister said they’d need to raise gas imports by 30% and they’re not importing from, um, the east, as it were. I can almost hear LNG producers cheering — while Europe’s policy producers start to tear up.