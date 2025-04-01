Last year, the EU passed something it calls the Methane Regulation, which essentially requires all gas imports into the bloc to be accompanied by as low methane emissions as possible, and not just during delivery. No, they wanted gas producers — and LNG producers in particular — to do everything in their power to minimise the fugitive release of methane molecules along the whole supply chain from wellhead to LNG carrier.

Now, the day of reckoning is coming: starting in May, all gas exporters to the EU must start reporting their emissions. If they lie, the EU can fine them a sum equal to as much as 20% of their turnover.

Now, the above begs a very simple question: who in their right mind would still want to export LNG to the EU? I mean, a fifth of your annual turnover is quite a sum, just ask Venture Global. Especially when you can’t report these emissions as required. Because it’s literally impossible. This is exactly what the FT reported recently, citing energy industry executives as expressing their concern about the regulation, the concern coming down to the fact that, hold on to your pants, “we don’t know exactly how to interpret the rules out there . . . How to comply with it is very difficult at this stage.”

Okay, you could say “What’s one more unworkable piece of regulation in a sea of unworkable pieces of regulations?” and you would be perfectly right. But the thing is, this specific unworkable piece of legislation could see LNG exporters shrink their business with the EU — right at the start of storage refill season, for added excitement.

But what makes the Methane Regulation unworkable, you may wonder. This: exporters “genuinely cannot get the producer-level data that the EU methane regulation demands, as each molecule of gas cannot be tagged or tracked back to the wellhead, so the relevant producer cannot be identified,” one law firm partner explained for the FT and all of us. Because, you know, an LNG producer does not just get gas from a single well, where they can install guards to count every fugitive molecule.

Reuters, however, being the good narrative-upholding outlet that it is, has suggested the Methane Regulation is more of a problem for U.S. LNG producers than for EU importers. Yes, it has. The suggestion the authors of the linked piece make is that after the Trump admin removed the methane emission fees imposed on the energy industry by the Biden admin, U.S. LNG producers will be unable to cover the EU’s methane emissions requirements, ultimately suffering a drop in demand — under a regulation that cannot be complied with.

I don’t know about you but I can’t wait to see where the EU will get its low-methane LNG from, since Qatar has already said it will stop selling LNG to the EU if the EU decides to fine QatarEnergy for methane emissions.

