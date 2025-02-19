“The UK will make it easier to approve and build nuclear plants, as Prime Minister Keir Starmer seeks to boost economic growth and bring down power bills, while also pursuing ambitious decarbonization targets.”

The outrageous statement comes from Bloomberg’s newsroom in a highly unusual admission that the transition makes energy more expensive although the author quickly corrects course to lay it all at Putin’s door, although those of us who have reasonably well functioning memory would remember the UK’s energy crisis began in the autumn of 2021 — and Europe’s, too. But as we know, Putin is the embodiment of climate change as a most convenient culprit for all the disasters that certain countries can’t stop bringing upon themselves.

Anyway. Nuclear. Starmer wants to have more nuclear power plants, probably because someone’s told him that Ed’s flywheels won’t be enough to back up all those wind turbines and solar panels that will sit still for much of the time due to the specificities of UK climate change because there is no such thing as weather any more.

“This country hasn’t built a nuclear power station in decades. We’ve been let down, and left behind,” the British Prime Minister said, apparently, diligently adding that “Our energy security has been hostage to Putin for too long, with British prices skyrocketing at his whims.”

You may dismiss the comments as just your usual Putin Derangement Syndrome (the UK has never been a major energy client of Russia) but they hold what I see as a hidden significance: anything, however absurd, is better than admitting the exorbitant energy prices your voters are suffering are your fault and the fault of people like you — even if you don’t consciously realise it. That’s a good start.