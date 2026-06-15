Ben: Hypothetical crisis: Leslie just tried to answer a question, but audibly farted and then threw up. Spin.



Chris: Leslie Knope is literally overflowing with ideas for this town. And speaking about methane, have you heard about her plan to limit greenhouse gas emissions?

The above quote from “Parks and Recreation” is an all-time favourite when it comes to spinning. The fact that it includes a reference to emissions makes it all the more delicious. But you know what’s even more delicious than that? The recent spin that net zero is no longer a question of emissions but of energy security. In Europe. With green hydrogen. And biofuels. It’s better than the cherry jam buns I made on Sunday.