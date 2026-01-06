Speed and cost beat emissions
“The energy sector in 2026 will be shaped by the massive, unprecedented explosion in energy demand in advanced economies as a result of the AI race.” That “explosion” is rearranging priorities, with speed of supply first, cost second, and cleanliness third.
According to Fros: It is painfully clear that AI must be banned or it will kill the energy transition. I expect that Brussels will monitor the situation closely and aren’t we lucky to have them do that with their usual decisiveness.
I can imagine at the EU Commission:
But we have stopped you losing your bottle tops - what more do you want? That took of years of squabbling to get passed.
Oh you want some kind of coherent energy policy where Europe can compete on a level playing field.
We first need to see haw many rules we can come up with to enrich the bureaucrats first.
Didn't you know that it is fashionable to deindustrialise now - making things is so yesterday.