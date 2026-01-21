“The nucleus accumbens (NAc) is a subcortical brain structure located within the ventral striatum. It is often referred to as the pleasure center of the brain for its primary role in positive affect and feelings of reward.”

The nucleus accumbens lights up (figuratively) when we eat something tasty or do something we like or something that leads to a material reward. Incidentally, the little nucleus is also involved in learning productive behaviours (because they result in reward) and in addiction. Speaking of reward, what’s more rewarding than a good bargain, right? And speaking of a good bargain, is there anything more tempting than the promise of “100% free”?

Yes, of course there is, and that would be something that isn’t actually a lie but the nucleus accumbens is a tricky little thing and not infrequently overrides the rational parts of our brains. This is why we get stories like this: Use Zero Carbon, Pay Zero Bills. This is also why more than a few people would believe these stories — and pay good money to learn that there is such a thing as too good to be true the hard way.