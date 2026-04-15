“You learn something new every day” are not empty words. Take me, I just learned on Monday about the existence of something called sovereigntism. It is not a new concept, apparently, but it is an important concept that represents a thing which is very bad and needs to be erased.

The way I learned about sovereigntism was by reading reactions to the results of the Hungarian elections. Orban, apparently, was a sovereigntist and if Orban is a sovereigntist and he is very bad, then sovereigntism is also bad. Basic, infallible logic.

Sovereigntism, I gather, is bosom buddies with populism, which obviously makes it twice as bad as it would’ve been were it not bosom buddies with populism. I found a surprising (to naive little me, at least) number of papers dedicated to sovereigntism and why it should be beaten out of politics, so its opposite could prevail once and for all. The opposite, you wouldn’t be surprised to learn unless you already know, which you probably do, is liberalism.

Liberalism, which awkwardly shares the -ism ending that should give sovereigntism an evil aura, is the idea, I’ve come to suspect, that countries should be run like corporations, including through takeovers for the creation of bigger, stronger corporations. Which is what makes sovereigntism so inconvenient. It’s the mom-and-pop shop of political ideology, dealing in stuff like preserving cultural identity, a sense of community and, most nefariously, the prerogative of a nation to make its own decisions in its own interests, if sometimes only theoretically.