In a stunning, completely unexpected twist in the transition plot, the EU this week decided to postpone the launch of fines for carmakers that have failed to sell their quota of EVs — by three years.

The fines were supposed to enter into effect this year, but after an actual drop in EV sales in 2024, the carmakers, which started lobbying Brussels for some concessions during that same year after twiddling their thumbs while the EV mandates were being drafted, got a reprieve. The fines are now set to enter into effect in 2027. Who wants to bet there will be another postponement? Or an outright cancelation of the ICE car ban? It will be a really low-risk bet.

Per the FT, “The European Commission will uphold its 2035 ban on petrol cars but allow flexibility over the next three years in how carmakers meet stricter CO₂ emission targets entering into force this year, according to Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.”

As we learned recently, flexibility is one of the EU’s new favourite words, so that’s why they’re calling the postponement of the fines an exercise in flexibility. What it actually is, of course, is an admission that EV sales have seriously disappointed, they could not do anything but disappoint, and the tonnes of subsidies that were meant to avoid the disappointment failed spectacularly.

The car industry is happy — but it still hasn’t learned its lesson, it seems. Take VW’s CEO’s response to the news: “a great opportunity . . . to align climate protection, competitiveness and economic progress in this challenging geopolitical situation”. Yes, climate protection, definitely the most important consideration for Europe’s largest carmaker.

Even funnier, however, is the brewing internal discord in Big Auto, because some bet everything on EVs. Here’s Volvo’s comment: “Europe can’t afford electrification to fail, or to delay the transition,” Jim Rowan, chief executive of Volvo, said. “We can’t keep kicking the can down the road.” Oh, yes, you can, and you will. It’s nobody’s fault you gambled on a weak hand whose only strength comes from government subsidies that were inevitably going to end sooner or later. There may be a Big Auto War on the horizon.

Share