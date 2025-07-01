Smelters are finding life increasingly hard as competition for limited electricity resources pits them against Big Tech and its data centers. Let’s first take a moment to ponder the idea of limited electricity resources, until recently unthinkable.

Now, let’s take a moment to appreciate the irony: data centres use metals such as aluminium in substantial amounts. Less aluminium means trouble for data centres. But hey, we live in the Age of Irony, so it’s just another day in the office for everyone involved. It’s a really bad day in the office for the smelters, however, because Big Tech has deeper pockets. Much deeper.

Big Tech is ready to pay more than $100 per MWh, the U.S. Aluminium Association apparently said this year, as cited by the FT last week. Aluminium smelters, on the other hand, can only afford $40 per MWh. And that’s in the U.S., which has its own gas, so it’s cheaper. In Europe, things are worse as one would expect. Even though the AI craze is weaker in Europe, electricity costs are much higher because of the absence of local gas and the war on coal. It might come as a shock but there isn’t enough nuclear capacity in Europe to support its entire metals industry.

The bigger shock, perhaps, is that smelters are having a miserable time in Australia as well. Australia has the gas. It has the coal. It has the metal mines. But electricity is too expensive even there. So smelters have warned the industry was facing collapse unless the government intervened. It sounds like a paradox yet no paradox is too big for a country that’s a top-three gas exporter but faces a gas shortage at home. Oh, yes, and Australia is also a top destination for data centre investments, probably because of all that gas, because we needed even more irony. It’s a celebrity death match yet again.