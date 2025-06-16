Earlier today, I had a very interesting conversation with a friend, who shared his disappointment in academics from his field who, although they should know better, repeat the transition narrative uncritically and unquestioningly. The field: geology. How is it, my friend wondered, that some in academia can’t be bothered to think a little before feeding an audience with the established narrative when so many in that audience work in the energy industry and know very well what works in real life and what doesn’t?

Well, one answer that is perhaps not too obvious, is that they’re simply lazy. And it’s not just academics in geology, when I started thinking about it. It’s everywhere and it’s the result of processes that started decades ago, and if there’s one thing you read today, let it be the article linked in this sentence. If you have time for two things, read on. I’m going to be talking about oil and forecasts, and how lazy it all is. Which is a bad thing.