Irina Slav on energy

Irina Slav on energy

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Amos Eno's avatar
Amos Eno
1h

This brings to mind the wonderful book: A Confederacy of Dunces, only writ globally...

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DSB's avatar
DSB
2h

Let me give you an Amen.

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