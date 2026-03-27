Equality. Inclusion. Diversity. Fairness. Cooperation. Partnership. These are some of the keywords in the ad copy for the globalisation that we have witnessed emerge, grow, and unfurl its wings over the past 30 years or so, though I’m sure some would argue it all began earlier. Now, we have the privilege to see it come undone as biology trumps politics and ideology. To put it less pompously, we’re in “Every man for himself” mode as survival instincts kick in and it gives me immense pleasure to report it as it is proof we’re not beyond saving. Self-saving.

Japan this week said it had no plans to share the oil from its strategic reserve with less well-planning neighbours that have been forced to curb energy consumption as a result of the Middle Eastern crisis. A globalistically minded observer would cry out that Japan was being selfish, which just proves that globalistically minded individuals have hypotrophied survival instincts. So, what else is new? Glad you asked. The answer is that Japan is not the only one.

China has cut fuel export and so has India. India has also reduced domestic fuel taxes to cushion the blow from the Middle Eastern oil shortage and announced a massive $20-billion drilling campaign to reduce its frankly horrible dependence on imports. As the old Bulgarian saying goes, modernised by me, the wolf has a thick neck because he doesn’t delegate or outsource.

Speaking of delegating and outsourcing, at the other end of the survival spectrum we have Australia, which appears to have stunned a lot of people by descending into a fuel shortage, or at least some parts of it. “Australia imports roughly 90 percent of its refined fuels, leaving it vulnerable to global shocks,” in case anyone thought India’s dependence on imports was horrible.

Australia also has only two refineries because its political elite probably thought no one would need more, and has now had to urgently ask the U.S. for some fuel shipments to replace six that were due to arrive Down Under in April but either turned back from their Asian points of departure or couldn’t depart at all, per reports.

The phrasing used to report the news suggests Australia keeps some of its emergency oil in the United States, said phrasing saying: “Labor has ordered emergency fuel reserves from the United States for the first time in decades.” At home, Australia has a little over a month’s worth of petrol reserves and a month’s worth of diesel and jet fuel.

Australia, in other words, has not been very good at survival and self-preservation lately, and that also appears to be true of other so-called first-world countries that are currently experiencing an extra rude awakening to the fact that globalisation and complacency, which I’d call the easy way, ultimately lead to problems that the hard way, namely, building as much self-sufficiency as possible, does not lead to. Also, “It would never happen” is not the best attitude to life, as evidenced by the inflation avalanche rushing towards the EU, which also — what a surprise — imports its fuels and its crude, and is very picky about where it imports them from.

“Fuel prices are surging again, and for many households, filling up now hurts almost as much as during the 2022 energy crisis,” ING’s global head of macro, which is an adjective but anyway, said in the subheading of a recent report regarding prices at the pump in selected European countries. And he lied, as revealed by his own chart, which showed that drivers in these countries are actually paying more for fuel now than they did back in 2022. While having less money overall because transition and Zelensky. Also, because of what I strongly suspect is sheer government greed, as demonstrated in excise duties.

The minimum, set centrally for the eurozone is 0.359 per litre of unleaded petrol and 0.330 per litre of diesel. But of course zone members wouldn’t be satisfied with just the minimum, so the average for the zone is in fact 0.570 per litre of A95 and 0.468 per litre of diesel — both of which would now need to be subsidised to avoid riots and isn’t that a marvelous example of governments giving back to society after trying to milk said society dry for years, claiming energy transition? Self-preservation in Europe has clearly been compromised, badly — but not fatally.

EU countries have started Doing Something (link in Bulgarian) about prices including, in some cases, lowering the excise duty (Italy) or VAT (Spain), or setting a cap on retail fuel prices. Romania has even declared an emergency on the fuel markets and imposed restrictions on exports. Romania is one of the very few European producers of both oil and gas, by the way. I expect strong words from Brussels for its failure to think big and European, rather focusing on its own energy security.

Speaking of strong words, I cannot imagine what the Brussels gang would say to Germany’s energy minister who said the unthinkable, namely, that maybe net zero should not be such a top priority, and Politico couldn’t do anything about this but report it, even as it tried to decorate the truth bomb with “planet-warming pollution”.

While countries all over the world get a stark reminder that they need to take care of themselves because no one else is obliged to do it for them when push comes to shove, “Britain and France will chair talks of about 30 countries this week aiming to set up a coalition mission to reopen the key Strait of Hormuz,” media reported this week. “The Times said the UK has offered to host a later summit in southern Portsmouth or London to hammer out details and build the coalition, which would ensure the waterway could be reopened "as soon as the conditions are right," defense officials said.” Happy building, pals. Make sure you don’t rush into anything.

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