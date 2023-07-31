Imagine you’re an investor looking for a new opportunity. Well, many of you won’t have to imagine it because you live it but that’s even better. So, you’re looking for an opportunity and along comes a charming guy, or a charming lady, who tells you they’ve made a thought-reading device.

Now, a thought-reading device sounds fantastical but who knows, what all these software engineers can do these days, what with all those leaps and bounds in AI, and machine learning, maybe it is possible.

As a sensible, intelligent investor, you would first research the company of the charming guy or lady, and you will then research thought-reading technology. Then, as the sensible, intelligent investor that you are, you’d ask to see a prototype.

“Oh, there isn’t a prototype but we can get one by 2030, for sure,” the charmer tells you. Then they go on to recite forecasts from JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and the rest of them about how huge the market for thought-reading devices is going to be in less than a decade and how if you don’t get in the game now you’ll only have yourself to blame.

What do you do?