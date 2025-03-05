The European Union eyes savings of an impressive 45 billion euro from its oil and gas imports this year alone, rising to a stunning 130 billion euro in 2030. How, you will undoubtedly wonder, is the European Union going to achieve these savings? Why, by building more wind and solar, of course.

The brilliant and perfectly unexpected idea was laid out in a document presented last Wednesday by the European Commission with the purpose of boosting the competitiveness of European businesses. Strangely, in addition to accelerated permitting for wind and solar in order to reduce reliance on hydrocarbon imports, the document also includes plans to relax emission reporting standards. The EU’s odd. It’s also becoming increasingly dangerous as it remains bent on suicide by energy policy — and it’s looking to speed things up.