Pictured: euro-oblivious cat basking in the sun at the entrance to Tsarevets Fortress, the seat of Bulgaria’s Mediaeval kings.

In case you’ve been afflicted with an unhealthy interest in European politics, you might have heard that Bulgaria is about to join the eurozone next year. We don’t really fulfill the necessary conditions but that’s all right because the eurozone needs fresh blood and our political elite is eager to provide it.

Naturally, as most political issues these days, joining the euro area is deeply divisive, with one camp keen to start feeling like real Europeans, whatever this means in their heads, and the other camp equally keen to cling on to the national currency, which, to them, is part of the national identity and giving it up would constitute the final step in the erasure of that identity. We’re dramatic, what can I say.

Now, the pro-euro camp says there is no independent national currency any more anyway, because we have a currency board — have had it since the 90s, which blessed us with hyperinflation and generalised economic chaos. They’re right. The anti-euro camp acknowledges this fact, asking why we need to adopt the euro if we’re already essentially tied to it. Pro camp says this sort of questioning is Russian propaganda — as is any suggestion that the eurozone is not really the place to be right now, for economic reasons.

Anti camp says the lev is part of our national identity, which it isn’t, and that we’ll lose that with the euro. Which is about as true as Italians losing their national identity when they adopted the euro. Pro camp mocks them about being stupid. Anti camp is staging protests. It’s all good fun but there’s one marked difference between the two camps. One camp, silly and sentimental as it may be, also has facts on its side. The other camp doesn’t.

I’ve frequently shared here my puzzlement with the number of people who appear to assume that what they believe is fact and actual facts don’t really matter. We all know it’s true on energy topics but this current euro debate, if you could even call it a debate, has put things in a different perspective: just how far can people take their convictions and what ruin can they suffer as a result? Because we’re definitely talking about ruin — for a lot of people who want to feel like real Europeans. All because they refuse to accept facts they don’t like. Sound familiar?