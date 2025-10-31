0:00 -7:02

“When man continues to destroy nature, he saws off the very branch on which he sits since the rational protection of nature is at the same time the protection of mankind.”

Gerald Durrell’s immortal, in my opinion, words sum up perfectly what conservation should be all about. Of course, both Durrell and many conservationists since him have been aware that tradeoffs are inevitable and we cannot realistically avoid completely affecting our environment in often destructive ways. There is, however, a nuance, as there always is. The nuance is called standards. Double standards.

Fellow podcast ranter David Blackmon has a lovely story about environmentalists throwing a fit over some mining, I believe, project, that would involve interference with the habitat of some rare sort of buckwheat or some such grass. He also has another story about an oil project that would have disrupted the life and well-being of a rare lizard in some desert. I’m sure there are plenty of such cases where so-called environmentalists have celebrated their victory over the heartless energy industry that only cares about money and could not care less about wildlife.

Of course, the same environmentalists — perhaps not individually but as an amorphic mass of righteous outrage — are perfectly fine with the wind power industry killing birds and bats, some of the bird belonging to endangered species. The same environmentalists, I recently discovered, are perfectly fine with the slaughter, I mean management, of close to half a million owls — for the good of the logging industry, I mean the spotted owl. Even Native tribes are fine with it, that is, they are fine with the U.S. federal government spending $1 billion on it. I mean, it’s not their money.

If you want quality reporting on the owl issue, the Cowboy State Daily did an excellent job of it. I won’t retell the story because I got angry just researching it and it’s Friday — getting angry on Friday is a punishable offence. In a few words, some people want to shoot 470,000 barred owls because they’re “encroaching” on the habitat of the spotted owl which is finding it hard to compete with the stronger rival. So, those people said, let’s take matters into our capable hands and help the underowl. Because history is full of examples how human interference in the workings of the natural world has led to wonderful results for all species involved.

The “management program” that will literally cost $1.3 billion and span 30 years was the brainchild of the Biden administration. Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana, of whom I have just become a big, big fan, called it DEI for owls. Which is exactly what it is. Just like the DEI for energy tech that was the subsidy, permitting, and bird-killing quota regime of not just the Biden administration for certain special industries that, poor things, were threatened by bigger, stronger oil and gas.

Now, I’m all for supporting the underdog — but only when it’s certain it is an actual underdog and not a bully in disguise. The spotted owl, a threatened but not endangered species, certainly sounds like it’s having a hard time competing for resources with a bigger, stronger rival. This is tragic although I’m not sure how forest destruction through logging would improve its survival chances (Spoiler: they frame it as reducing wildfire danger).

Now, if the barred owl was an invasive species artificially introduced into the spotted owl’s habitat, I would have accepted the need for a cull. The artificial introduction of foreign invasive species has destroyed many an ecosystem. But it wasn’t. It’s a native species. There is no population explosion. Apparently, the barred owl is just better at life than the spotted owl in the Pacific Northwest, just like, to put it as delicately as I possibly could, certain individuals are better than other individuals at certain jobs, and certain industries are better than other industries at… things.

The idea of evening the playing field is a noble one. That evening is certainly a worthwhile exercise, when done right, by which I mean, for example, making as sure as humanly possible that all kids have access to education of relatively decent quality. The evening can be done wrong, however, such as, for example, by only hiring from within a certain group of people, the group being defined on the basis of features completely unrelated to skills and expertise in the job’s subject matter.

The right kind of evening gives you people who know it’s bad to set forests on fire and shooting birds for fun. The wrong kind gives you people who crash planes because they don’t know how to fly them, and, of course, people who believe shooting one species of owls will help another species of owls become better at survival.

Here’s one final, delicious twist of the whole idiotic owl slaughter story. Barred owls can mate with spotted owls. In other words, natural hybridisation can help spotted owls become better at survival. In further other words, nature knows best, you filthy, vile, stupid people who think they can solve any problem by force.

I leave you with the most brilliant description of just how well that works:

“We got a bit carried away,” said Moist. “We were a bit too creative in our thinking. We encouraged mongooses to breed in the posting boxes to keep down the snakes…”

Lord Vetinari said nothing.

“Er… which, admittedly, we introduced into the letter boxes to reduce the number of toads…”

Lord Vetinari repeated himself.

“Er… which, it’s true, staff put in the posting boxes to keep down the snails…”

Lord Vetinari remained unvocal.

“Er… These, I must in fairness point out, got into the boxes of their own accord, in order to eat the glue on the stamps,” said Moist, aware that he was beginning to burble.

“Well, at least you were saved the trouble of having to introduce them yourselves,” said Lord Vetinari cheerfully. “As you indicate, this may well have been a case where chilly logic should have been replaced by the common sense of, perhaps, the average chicken.”

