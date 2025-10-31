Irina Slav on energy

Irina Slav on energy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Elliott's avatar
Steve Elliott
32m

Everyone knows the song sung by Burl Ives - "I know an old lady who swallowed a fly".

There is a story told by Stephen J Gould about a species of rare giant land snail which lived on one pacific island. It had been studied for nearly 100 years because it was of interest to people studying evolution. The research was intended to continue for many more years. A little like Darwin's finches. The land snails lived in deep valleys which cut into the cone of the volcano on the island. The snails in each valley were isolated from one another because they couldn't cross the ridge between the valleys so they evolved separately. But the island grew sugar cane which was being attacked by another species of snail. So it was proposed to introduce yet another snail which predated on other snails in order to control the sugar cane eating snail. Despite the pleas of the scientists studying the mountain snails the project went ahead and you can guess the result. The predatory snails ignored the sugar cane eating snails and instead wiped out the rare mountain snails bringing to an end 100 years of research

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bob Fately's avatar
Bob Fately
38m

I read an interesting (and, to me, enjoyable) novel earlier this year - "The Dark Side of Hunger Mountain" by TH Platt. Now, while fictional (the story involves a small lumber town in the Northwest suffering the indignities of the global entities forcing changes upon them) the author actually mentioned the spotted and barred owl thing as well as some others.

On page 71 he writes:

"Contrary to popular belief, we are ruled by treaties and international agreements and that points the finger squarely at the UN’s treaty collection, not DC.” She shook her head. “We’re subservient, a colony. Still.”

And on page 295:

“This is not ground-breaking stuff,” said Grace. “The Endangered Species Act has been used before for financial benefit. Years ago, the Department of the Interior announced plans to acquire mountain lion and gnatcatcher habitat—if Congress appropriated the money. The Secretary of the Interior, various agencies and the State of California slapped a slew of regulations on grazing. The historic owners, seeing the writing on the wall, sold their now unusable California rangeland at below market prices. Those buyers then commissioned a study on the potential of that land for generating subsidized solar and wind energy. That established a new market value. When Congress finally authorized the money for purchasing this habitat, the buyers made a fortune. Taxpayers paid the tab. The same scenario is being repeated with sage grouse habitat.”

While a work of fiction, the author has imbued it with factual notions about which m=we should all be pissed.

But wait until Monday - no sense ruining the weekend!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Irina Slav
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture