When the UK’s parliament approved a ban on the sale of cigarettes for everyone born after January 1, 2009, some called the move that of a nanny state. People don’t know what’s good for them, so the state stepped in and did what was good for them, in that case, making it illegal for anyone 17 years old and below to purchase cigarettes. Ever. Creating a smoke-free generation, they called it. Of course, we know that a smoke-free generation is not what they are going to get. What they are going to get will be a new business opportunity for those born before January 1, 2009.

This is pure speculation on my part because I haven’t done any research, but it seems that the results of nanny state action tend to be different from the intended ones, at least the officially stated intended ones. A recent case in point, brought to my attention by a reader (Thank you!) is the new mandate for Advanced Driver Distraction Warning systems, to be fitted on all newly registered cars in the European Union starting this July. For our own good, obviously.