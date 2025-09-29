Wind and solar capacity additions are rising faster than electricity demand in the EU and the U.S., BP told us all in its 2025 Energy Outlook. This fast pace of additions was going to continue in the future, as well, the BP outlookers also said, at the expense of what it called, with a straight face, “unabated fossil fuel use”.

Imagine my shock, then, when I learned that “US climate leaders are reframing their focus on power costs to counter attacks by Donald Trump’s administration, shifting the tactics behind a continued push into green energy.”

In other words, since saving the climate won’t work with that administration as justification for asking for subsidies, lowering electricity bills should, per the Financial Times, which was reporting on Climate Week NYC. The report cited one climate activism executive as claiming that the removal of IRA subsidies will result in higher electricity prices and another as saying, also with a straight face, that “The cleanest solutions are the most affordable solutions and that has huge pocketbook benefits for people’s lives,” adding that “There will be progress on climate because of the fundamentals.”

Another report on Climate Week NYC, from Forbes, said that discussion topics at the event included highlighting the “cool” factor of EVs and “Leveraging artificial intelligence (A.I.) and other tools and adaptations to your systems to make it “radically easy” for leaders and consumers to take steps that reduce their carbon footprint or take better care of the planet.” Something doesn’t add up, does it?