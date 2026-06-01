The EU is suspending its methane regulation because it needs gas. California is giving refiners more carbon credits to rein in fuel inflation. Central and Eastern Europe are having none of the emissions-uber-alles agenda and are demanding financial help with heavy industry. Western Europe, meanwhile, is about to miss the emission targets it set itself and the rest of the EU — and that includes Germany. Push has come to shove and the one doing the shove is good, old physical reality. Feel the vindication in the air.