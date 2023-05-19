In response to a proxy advisor’s recommendations regarding an upcoming shareholder vote at Exxon, the company went quietly ballistic on the whole transition thing with a SEC filing.

Here are the best bits:

Glass Lewis’ conclusion appears to be that we have already provided so much disclosure that it should be easy for us to provide more. However, this proposal is one of nine active proposals asking for new reports. Requests for ever more reporting ignore the time, additional cost, and resources every report takes for the company to prepare.