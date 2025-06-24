Energy prices to be cut for businesses as part of UK industrial strategy. Australian miners and smelters call for state aid during energy transition. Italy’s Meloni says high energy prices are key challenge for her government. ArcelorMittal Axes German Green Steel Plans Amid Sky-High Power Costs.

The signs are everywhere. Industrial energy consumers are finding it increasingly hard to cope with transition-driven energy costs and they are speaking out, dropping the pretence they’re all in on the net-zero vision. And governments are forced to respond. It’s either that or killing these industries, which, even for the most deranged netzeroist, does not seem to be the preferred option. It’s surprising, to be honest, but also encouraging. There is a sliver of rationality still alive in there somewhere.

This, however, is not to say that there will be a reversal of course any time soon. The UK government, for instance, has not gone into detail about how exactly it would go about cutting electricity costs for businesses — by 25%, starting 2027 — except, and this is hilarious, by removing the green energy tax from their bills, essentially admitting “green” energy is not, um, cheap.

In Australia, the government is yet to respond to miners’ calls for help but respond it must, in light of stated plans to revive the country’s manufacturing sector, which can’t happen without raw materials, which can’t mine themselves. Maybe they’ll remove the green energy levies on industrial consumers as well, leaving households to foot the transition bill.

Italy is being saner, reversing its aversion to nuclear power but it will take time for this to actually produce any results in the form of lower electricity prices although the government has optimistic plans about reintroducing nuclear into its energy mix in 2030. They’re talking about small modular reactors, which have yet to prove themselves outside the lab.

And Germany… Well, Germany appears to be well and truly lost. Or maybe not quite, because, per Reuters, the government “will carry out an analysis of the country's expected energy demand and efforts to improve supply as it pursues lower costs and integrates more gas generation.” Yes, that’s right. They are looking for more gas generation. Not only this, but an actual government official said that it might be a good idea to consider an “all of the above” approach in energy. And here I thought the netzeroists were beyond saving.

