Portugal has slowed the addition of new wind and solar capacity considerably following last April’s blackout, while boosting gas generation. Local media report that “the cumulative incorporation of renewables into consumption fell to 68% – below the 86% target set for 2025 and the 93% forecast for 2030 in the National Energy and Climate Plan (PNEC 2030).”

According to Fros: This is really strange. Everyone said the blackout had nothing to do with solar. Awkward.