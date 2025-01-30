"Pivot! Pivot!"
Remember activist investor Engine #1? A few years ago it forced three climateers on the board of Exxon. Guess what Engine #1 is doing now? Why, it’s teaming up with Chevron and GE Vernova on building, wait for it, gas-powered plants. But that “not a pivot”. Because “It was not about ideology or fossil fuels or renewables.” Yeah, right.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Irina Slav on energy to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.