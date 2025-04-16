When kid Slav first informed me that Bulgaria produces natural gas I was a little bit shocked. Sure, I’d known that we do have some natural gas resources and that Chevron had tried doing some shale exploration that was cut short by a protest-prompted moratorium (which I don’t disagree with*) but local production? Yet we do have that, at the magnificent scale of 1 million cu m, presumably daily, this year. Going forward, however, this could change significantly, Guyana-Suriname style.

On Tuesday, Reuters, along with every single Bulgarian media, reported that the government had inked a deal with Shell for exploration work in an offshore block in the south, which neighbours a major Turkish gas discovery, the Sakarya field. Sakarya was producing 6 million cu m of gas daily as of last year, with the Turkish government eyeing an expansion to 10 million cu m daily this year and further to 40 million cu m.

So, there’s plenty of gas next door to the Khan Tervel block. More specifically, there’s an estimated 701 billion cu m of gas next door, in Sakarya. Surely, there must be some more in our part of the sea? This may well be the case, which is why Shell is returning to Khan Tervel after completing one exploratory drilling campaign in 2017. Apparently, that was nothing to write home about or Shell got distracted with emissions counting. Or both.

That’s what makes the news that Shell is coming back now for more drilling potentially significant. If Shell wants to drill more, then chances are that Shell expects to find something — and is ready to spend its own money on it, because the Bulgarian state will not participate financially. As far as I understand from the sub-par reporting, our part of the deal is to get a third of the future output from Khan Tervel, should such output materialise.

I’d say that’s not too shabby a deal for a state with limited financial resources. But there’s more drilling taking place in the North, too. It really does sound similar to the story of Guyana and its neighbour Suriname. As long as we get lucky and we’re smart. Because we’ve got not one but two gas-rich neighbours.