Doom and gloom is upon the United States. The One Big Beautiful Bill is going to rob — rob, I tell ya— the country of a stunning 430 GW in electricity generation capacity. According to a report by an outlet by the name of Energy Innovation Policy & Technology, which calls itself “ a non-partisan energy and climate policy think tank.” They “provide customized research and policy analysis to decision-makers to support policy design that reduces emissions at the speed and scale required for a safe climate future.” Yeah. Because we all needed a chuckle in this heat.

Per that amusing report, based on modelling, the OBBB will result in the cancelation of, as follows, 200 GW in wind capacity, 150 GW in solar capacity, and, horror of horrors, 17 GW less in batteries, which are not generation capacity but who cares when there’s GW stuck after the number.

Now, the implied claim that 200 GW in wind capacity equals the same amount of output deserves at the very least a fine, as does the suggestion that batteries equal generation, but I especially liked the statement that the OBBB will phase out “technology-neutral clean energy tax credits”. Some people apparently have no concept of shame.

One real problem, however, is the fact that new gas-fired generation cannot be added fast enough to meet the rising demand of data centres. On that, the non-partisan energy and climate policy think tank is kind of right, as evidenced by a warning that came this week from EQT’s Toby Rice, namely that the complicated approval process for new gas infrastructure is hampering the boost in much needed reliable generation capacity. Sure, he’s promoting his business but the fact remains demand is rising fast, and supply is not rising in tune.

This may actually affect people’s electricity bills and, indeed, it already seems to be doing just that: media reported this week that the largest capacity auction in the U.S., the one done annually by PJM Interconnection, had hit a record high price this year, at $329.17 per megawatt-day. That’s 22% higher than last year’s auction price, which was in turn a whopping 800% increase on the 2023 price. The reason: yep, data centres again.

I see a rather simple solution to this problem — just restrain data centre growth, like Ireland did when it discovered the uncontrollable, or should I say unabated, growth in data centres was creating a risk of blackouts. Alternatively, make them build their own power plants. Some are already doing it anyway.

