“Coal is making a comeback.”

“Shipments of coal have surged in recent months as countries search for alternative fuels to replace oil and gas supplies disrupted by the ongoing Middle East conflict.”

“Spiking LNG prices and reduced supply from the Middle East have prompted Japan and South Korea to raise coal power generation and coal imports in recent weeks.”

Just when the good people of the energy transition thought they had got coal under control, demand was peaking, and all that, geopolitics came and ruined their joy. Not only that, but new research — as now usual, I use this word in its broadest possible sense — now warns particle pollution from coal use is affecting solar panel output adversely by essentially dimming the sun. But we still need to dim the sun, only using other, climate-friendly particles. Welcome to our irregularly unscheduled visit to the nuthouse.