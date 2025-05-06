This may come as a huge shock for you but oil prices are down. In fact, they were so down earlier this week that Brent fell below $60 and WTI brushed with $56. Banks rushed to revise their price outlooks because that’s what banks get paid to do. Analysts rushed to share their opinions on mainstream media because that’s what they’re paid to do. Reuters columnists sneered at OPEC because that’s what Reuters columnists are paid to do. U.S. shale drillers revised their output growth plans. And Saudi Arabia raised its oil prices for Asia because it’s the little twists that make an oil market exciting.

The reasons for the latest price drop have been repeated ad nauseam by the abovementioned media. It’s Trump’s tariffs, which are going to plunge the world into a recession or at least a slowdown. It’s oversupply and weak demand. It’s — you wouldn’t believe this — OPEC’s spare capacity. It’s OECD oil inventories. There is nothing, the analysts and columnists tell us, that can help oil prices go higher. And yet that’s just what prices did today, despite the best efforts of the whole bearish choir. As usual, the choir forgot about the physical nature of the oil market and the most basic of all market laws ever.

Here’s a precious new column, fresh out of Reuters’ Ron Bousso’s oven. Saudi Arabia can control oil supply. Demand could be its Achilles heel, Bousso wrote authoritatively today with what I would call a rather unfortunate timing since Brent and WTI were up by more than 1% at the time I read the column and the reason they were up was the simplest one: when the price of an essential commodity falls, demand for this commodity rises. Since then, they’ve gone even higher.

Low price = high demand is a fundamental law of commodity markets as long as the commodities are as essential as oil. (But what about the pandemic, Irina? Prices and demand were down during the pandemic. Well, laws do have to contend with outside forces such as lockdowns.) Yet columnists don’t care for laws when there’s a narrative to be pushed. Said narrative is that demand for oil will never be the same again because transition, tariffs, and China. This cycle, the narrative goes, is not like any other cycle. It’s the end of the oil era. No, really.

Yeah, right, as I’m sure Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said as he browsed his news feed. Possibly with a smirk. So, why the narrative push? Well, if you can’t win the war on the ground, try to win the messaging war. Not that it would do the “winners” any good, of course. Wars are won on the ground, not in the realm of narratives.