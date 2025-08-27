Battery storage has been called the Holy Grail of the transition. The reasons are obvious and simple enough to lead to the assumption that storage growth is only a matter of time. Yet said growth has been stumbling and staggering, and all in all not going as well as expected. But at the same time, storage growth is going great. That’s not contradictory at all.

Take the recent purchase of Northvolt’s European assets by U.S. Lyten, which is now planning to acquire the unfortunate battery maker’s Canadian operations as well. Soon after the acquisition was made public, Reuters went and published a report saying that “Lyten will need to convince carmakers it can succeed where bankrupt Swedish EV battery maker Northvolt failed - creating a European champion to reduce the region's reliance on China.”

Now, Northvolt was making EV batteries, as is Lyten, but the European hopeful also had plans for energy storage because it is as necessary as EV batteries. And yet, investors are apparently not too enthusiastic about staying in the battery space, as suggested by Reuters. Must be all those billions in losses Northvolt managed to accumulate over its short life. Investors, Reuters said, want to see a scalable product first — which, one might say, is a first for the abovementioned space.

Lyten, meanwhile, is seeing “fast demand growth” in the battery storage segment and “The willingness to work with us is very high, the interest level is very high”. Everything, in other words, is very good. But that fast demand growth appears to be mostly in the news reports. In Europe, Lyten’s new market, battery storage growth has actually stalled. Like I said, not contradictory at all.