Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

I had big plans for this Wednesday. I was going to mock, deride and otherwise insult the good people of the climate brigades who were suffering the aftershock of Trump’s endangerment finding revocation. But then, at around 4 am, the power went out. And it didn’t come back on until 10 pm last night.

There is nothing like a good 18-hour blackout to help you set your priorities straight, shake you out of your comfort zone and remind you why modern civilisation is such a great thing. As an added series of benefits, the blackout revealed that one of my worst nightmares has become a reality, confirmed the importance of self-sufficiency, and reminded us that complacency is not a good thing.

The nightmare: our energy supplier, EVN, has gone AI. There is no longer contact with a human being, so if one wants to flag a power outage, one does so to a bot by the name of Ellie, which is not as cute as they probably thought when they were naming the thing. “Ellie” would waste the unfortunate caller a total of six to seven minutes while it recites a number of Yes/No questions, gives you zero information as to the potential cause of the outage (it was already clear by that time, which was around 8 am) and informs you that your outage signal has been received.

Compare that to two months ago, another outage and an extremely kind human customer service operator who not only took half that time to ask relevant questions and then promised she’d see what she could find out about the cause of the outage, and then called back to share the news. Yesterday, I had to wait until late afternoon to find out what had happened. From a neighbour. Who got the info from our mayor. AI sucks. Make humans great again.

The cause: severe winds had torn about 100 metres of transmission cables. The EVN teams were on site and working to fix that nightmare already when I made my call to “Ellie”. Now, 100 metres of torn transmission cables is horrible news. But at least we were not in the figurative dark, even if we were in the literal one. It’s always better to know, that’s all I’m saying.

The complacency trap: we have a generator. We bought it last year, in case of an, yes, outage. But due to free-time constraints and the fact our electricity supply was flawless, the Slav family’s energy minister put the connection off for a warmer weekend when there was nothing more pressing to take care of. Which is why he had to do an emergency connection last night after work, in more severe winds because of course. The sound of that genny roaring to life was music sweeter than any Rammstein classic, I don’t mind telling you. Complacency is a dangerous thing, dear fellow Europeans.

Fortress Slav: A petrol generator plus a water tank and a pump equals self-sufficiency when public utilities fail you. In the city, such a level of self-sufficiency would be unattainable, but then, utilities take much better care of city-dwellers than they do of country-dwellers because life and utilities are unfair. Yet the blackout was a teachable moment and what it taught was that relying on yourself with baseload, dispatchable electricity is one excellent idea. Oh, speaking of, did you see the news that Spain last year boosted its use of gas for power generation after the April blackout that had nothing whatsoever to do with solar?

Modern civilisation: “We’re hooked on electricity. How is that a good thing?” the family’s minister of education and youth issues grumbled while using the flashlight of her phone to inspect and marvel at her grandmother’s collection of semi-precious stones. Anyone who’s not a climate zealot would come up with a dozen becauses to this question in a heartbeat but my chosen answer, had I voiced it, would have been the following: Electricity is a good thing because without electricity you would’ve either died during childbirth or been left with permanent damage to your legs because you were a breech baby, you were born with a C-section and neither of us died in the process because electricity made it possible for doctors to operate in the safest conditions in history and reduce the risk of infection hugely compared to pre-industrial times. And then we used the fruit of the hydrocarbons industry to get you those special pants you wore for six months to make sure your hip joints settled properly.

Vilifying the modern-era energy system is a hobby for many. Of course, most of them have never experienced the absence of this system except by choice, and I dare say it’s one thing when you choose to deprive yourself of something and quite — quite — another when the deprivation is forced upon you by external forces. In conclusion, a lot of us need some blackouts in their lives.

Share