As we all know, the European Union is a union of sovereign, democratic states where freedom of speech is sacred and so is freedom of decision-making because of that sovereign part. It should come as no surprise at all, then, that the central EU government is trying to ban Slovakia and Hungary from buying Russian gas. In fact, the idea is to ban everyone in the EU from buying Russian gas — because it won’t happen voluntarily.

Being the democratic, freedom-of-speechy and sovereign place that it is, the EU also plans to pass the ban with a qualified majority of member states, meaning not each and every member state must vote in favour. Two-thirds would be enough, with a view to taking out Slovakia’s and Hungary’s sting, as in, veto power. I personally cannot imagine anything more democratic and sovereign than this.

Now, the plan is being drafted by the energy commissioner and just to give you an idea about the level of mental acuity we’re dealing with, here’s a quote: ““I am a little bit embarrassed that last year we still paid 23 billion euros ($26 billion) to Russia whilst they are in war with our friends in Ukraine.”

I don’t know how many years kindergarten lasts in other countries but here we’ve got three years of kindergarten proper and then one year of pre-school. Dan Jorgensen is at a mental age of around year-two, or four years old and that’s because I’m feeling extra delicate today. This is the level of people making decisions affecting the whole democratic, sovereign bloc.

This is, by the way, not the first time the EU is trying to force its members to stop buying the cheap gas that comes from Russia. They tried to sanction Russian LNG and quickly gave up when it turned out the EU’s really hooked on that LNG, which is apparently cheaper than U.S. LNG, gods know why. But all will be well because the EU is preparing its, wait for it, seventeenth package of anti-Russian sanctions and those would no doubt be the ones that work. Meanwhile, gas will be coming from Turkey. Russian gas.

Turkey has made no secret of its ambition to turn into a regional gas hub. It’s got half a dozen LNG import terminals. It’s also got a very important pipeline called TurkStream. It was originally planned to be called South Stream and feature Bulgaria as the transit route. But because the Bulgarian government at the time was so rational, mindful of national interests and not at all subservient to Brussels, it rejected the project. So the Russians went to Turkey.

We’re still part of the transit route because the gas needs to get to Serbia and ultimately Hungary but Turkey gets most of the transit income. And still some people are not happy with it and want to axe the pipeline. That would be totally rational, democratic, sovereign, lawful, and not bonkers at all, of course. But until that happens, if we do get to that stage of insanity, Turkey will happily be selling Russian gas, renamed after any Central Asian gas producer, to Europe. Just like India did with crude oil and refined products because Europe had this very effective ban on Russian oil imports. At a premium, of course.

P.S. The democratic and totally pro-sovereignty central government in Brussels has just threatened Romania with a lawsuit because Romania has the audacity to have a cap on domestic gas prices. You know, a price cap like the one Brussels discussed for the whole EU when gas prices went sky-high. “Regulated prices at the level of the EU-wide wholesale market distort price signals and effective market functioning,” per the Commission. I guess that’s why they gave up on the pan-EU gas price cap idea. Principles and morals matter, after all.

Share