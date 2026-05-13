Tourism is a big industry in the European Union. Europe is an old place, it’s got a lot of ruins and not-quite-so-ruined architecture people love to marvel at and walk around, especially during the summer when the weather’s nice. The Covid pandemic lockdowns hurt European tourism quite severely but governments stepped in and helped the industry get back on its feet. Now, said industry is facing another shock and money’s tighter than it was back in 2020 — but jet fuel supply is even tighter. It looks like radical environmentalists will see one of their dreams come true.