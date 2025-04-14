The International Maritime Organisation has approved new emission standards, to be enforced by a mechanism of penalties and rewards. The International Maritime Organisation has the ambition to reduce CO2 emissions from the shipping industry by 40% at least until 2030. The International Maritime Organisation plans to do that by boosting the portion of emission-free and low-emission fuels to between 5% and 10% of the total. The International Maritime Organisation is certifiable. Let’s give them a warm welcome to the ward.

The IMO has been busy catching up with the EU and the UK on emission reduction for several years now. In 2023, the organisation adopted a whole strategy on that. Said strategy “identifies levels of ambition for the international shipping sector noting that technological innovation and the global introduction of alternative fuels and/or energy sources for international shipping will be integral to achieve the overall ambition.”

The ambition is clearly massive — a 40% reduction in emissions from vessels that account for 85% of these emissions is nо small potatoes. The means to realise this ambition: set up a, well, carbon market. Vessels emitting over a certain limit will be forced to buy permits from this market and the money they pay for these permits will be used to reward vessels that use a zero-emission method of propulsion — and to compensate small island states for their climate suffering although the nature of that suffering has not been specified, interestingly. To quote a great mind, how hard can it be?