“If the head of a major fossil fuel company wants to pretend it isn’t going to happen, have at it. But they’re on the wrong side of history. And history is not just waiting to prove it. [It’s] proving it right now. This transition is happening.”

And it is “unstoppable” as we were recently told by two UK academics heavily involved in the unstoppability narrative. The above quote, however, comes courtesy of John Kerry, an audience favourite, I’m sure, who has remarkable energy and passion for an 81-year-old but it must be lifelong political career. It probably conserves energy. It’s just too bad that the transition crowd haven’t found a way to do the same with wind and solar.

Yet what was it that prompted that comment? What was it that galvanised this member of Galvanize Climate Solutions, the green investment firm, into such passion-laden verbal activity? Well, that would be Aramco’s CEO and one of the coolest people in energy today. Because he tells it exactly like it is.

“New sources add to the energy mix and complement existing sources. They do not replace them. That is why the current strategy of prematurely switching to immature alternatives has been so self-destructive,” Amin Nasser said last week in a statement during CERAWeek. And he didn’t stop there.

“New sources cannot even meet the growth in demand, while the proven sources needed to fill the gap are demonized and discarded. It is a fast-track to dystopia, not utopia. In short, the net result of 10 trillion dollars over 2 decades is to basically stand still and consume record quantities of coal,” he continued, oblivious to the things this was doing to some people’s blood pressure. And he didn’t stop there either.

“Not exactly mission accomplished! In fact, there is more chance of Elvis speaking next than the current plan working! And a wave of public dissatisfaction with transition reality is crashing over countries, companies, and consumers alike.”

I believe it is crystal clear why that prompted the reaction it prompted by Kerry, whom I have heard some irreverent people call Lurch for some perfectly obscure reason. I mean, both Ted Cassidy and Carel Struycken look much… different than Kerry. But we’re not here to talk about looks. We’re here to talk about the frantic going-out-of-business narrative sale we are currently witnessing and of which Kerry’s latest attack on the oil industry is an example — as is Blackstone’s latest transition investment fund that boasted $5.6 billion in inflows. Sprinkled with some hysterical climate activism.