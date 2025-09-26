Irina Slav on energy

Irina Slav on energy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matt Cook's avatar
Matt Cook
29m

There are studies on pregnant women and Tylenol. And they reveal that it is dangerous.

Climate change is real and always has been, ha! How could the climate not change? As you say, you can just see it with thine own eyes. But the anthropogenic causes — not so easy to pick up, and even if we are changing the climate, is that good or bad and how could we tell?

I find a bit warmer climate a Godsend, myself. The colder is much much worse. To me that’s obvious too.

I hate politics but President Trump put it very well, and I’m glad to hear him at the top of this rhetorical game if only for a moment of pure joy that someone at the top is saying it like it is.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stu Turley's avatar
Stu Turley
1h

Outstanding article this morning - Coffee was still brewing, so I was safe to laugh without choking or causing other health issues. Nicely done.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Irina Slav
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture