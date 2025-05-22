Quick note: I’ve started writing more on Substack but publishing the stories directly here instead of sending them out as newsletters. My impression was that many of you could do with a little less from me. And then, today, a paying reader unsubscribed due to “low volume”, so I’m over trying to make everyone happy. For those fine with things as they are, expect 2-3 stories in your inbox weekly. For those who for some reason want my vitriol on an almost daily basis, consider bookmarking irinaslav.substack.com

Thank you. On to business.

Spain and Portugal are asking the EU to force France into building more interconnectors to the Iberian Peninsula to avoid a repeat of the massive blackout that took them out in late April.

The news, courtesy of Reuters, begs two questions. First, why the need for imported rather than local energy security and, second, why France?

Per the Iberians, “Spain and Portugal have argued this [the holdup in new interconnectors] is driving up prices, and hampering their power grids' ability to respond to disruptions.” Again, the question “Why” inserts itself into the conversation. Spain and Portugal have huge solar and wind capacity, so why not use that to prevent future blackouts?

You may assume the questions are rhetorical and you would be right but in the context of Spain’s government and biggest power utility assuring everyone that It Was Not Solar’s Fault, they need to be asked. Because by urging the EU to intervene on their behalf with nuclear-heavy France the two Iberian countries essentially admit their grids are not the most stable ones… while omitting the reason for this absence of stability.

Yet the letter, and the EU’s plan to have each member state have 15% of its generation capacity connected to neighbours by 2030, raise a bigger, more important issue. That’s the issue of interdependence and its implications for energy security. Spoiler: if the EU central command gets its way, a European-wide blackout is only a matter of time.