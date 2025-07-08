“If we mine for the US or even Europe, we should be guaranteed certain prices so that we get the right returns.”

Thus spoke this week the chief executive of Sibanye, a South Africa-based miner of previously just platinum, currently also battery metals, per the FT. Neal Froneman appeared aggrieved at the fact that China is subsidising its mining companies while Western governments don’t lift a finger to make mining worthwhile for miners. Well, that’s not entirely fair. Fingers are totally being lifted as we speak, just not for miners. Yet.

Germany, for instance, is considering a state aid package of 4 billion euro for its heavy industry as “part of efforts to reduce electricity costs for industrial groups to revitalise the Eurozone’s largest economy after its longest postwar period of stagnation.” The eurozone’s largest economy could certainly use some “revitalisation” as bankruptcies continue at rather elevated rates, namely, “their highest level in a decade in the first half of 2025.”

The two story plots may seem unrelated but they are very much the opposite. The West is trying to compete with China on metals and minerals, and on generalised competitiveness, which requires cheap energy, as well as cheap metals and minerals. It is now becoming increasingly obvious that the only way to do that, is to become like China. With subsidies. Just when China is learning that subsidies are not a sound long-term strategy.