Big Oil has posted another record quarter, giving idle minds a reason to wake up and dial up the hate. The supermajors are “raking it in” and they are also “Reaping Rewards From the Chaos in Energy Markets”, which is clearly not the done thing if you’re an energy company. For any other company that would be fine. Not Big Oil.

Hating on the energy industry for making money by selling essential products is nothing new but the degree of hate varies with oil prices. When these are high, the degree of hate also rises. This year, we’re already running at an over-10 reading for Big Oil hate on a scale of 1 to 10 I just made up, and chances are it’s going to get a lot worse before the year’s end because of a little thing called refinery maintenance.