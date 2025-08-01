1× 0:00 -9:54

A certain number of years ago, our family attended the birthday party of a friend of our daughter’s, both girls at late kindergarten age at the time. The birthday girl went to a private kindergarten. Our girl was at a public one. At some point during the celebration, two of the attending fathers and I went out for a smoke, during which a discussion about the children started.

All three of us were roughly the same age. Two of us were really vocal about kindergarten teachers yelling at the kids and how this was a really bad thing that could traumatise the kids for the rest of their life, which is why they had no intention whatsoever of putting their kids in public schools. I was not one of the two.

Sure, I agreed, yelling is bad but it happens. Kids can be a plateful and teachers are only human, and besides, such situations provide a valuable lesson for later in life, namely, that not everything in said life is how you want it to be all the time.

The two dads, quietly outraged, started arguing that yelling is a form of abuse, that the standard environment in public schools is abusive, and that essentially, children are doomed if they enter the public school system. Guess who enrolled their daughter at a private school only to move her to a public one four years later, deeply disappointed by the quality of education of the private and totally abuse-free private school? Yep. One of those two dads.

I have long maintained, mostly in the privacy of my own head, that liberal parenting (along with superhero movies) is to blame for the emergence of a generation that is so ill-equipped to handle real life it could cause an employment crisis at some point. I’m talking about a generation of kids whose parents were told they had to respond to every need — actual and perceived — of their offspring, avoid any form of mental stress and never, under any circumstances, cause physical discomfort. Also, only encourage effort in the gentlest of ways but never insist it is made. That and the participation trophies ruined so many children, it’s scary. At some point, the pendulum was going to swing the other way.

Indeed, it has. They’re calling it FAFO parenting because when you reinvent the wheel you can’t just call it a wheel. It has to be called circular axle-revolving object or CARO for short. It’s punchier and it sounds modern. Also, it’s the good old parenting style based on the one fundamental principle, that actions have consequences, and those are not always of the sort of consequences one looks forward to, so it’s a good idea to think before you act. Parents, it seems, have had enough of raising brats. It’s amazing.

A quote from the WSJ article from above:

Parenting that’s light on discipline has dominated the culture in recent decades. But critics blame the approach for some of Gen Z ’s problems in adulthood. They cite surveys that show young adults struggling with workplace relationships (was it because their parents never told them “no”?) and suffering from depression and anxiety (was it because their parents refereed all their problems?).

I’d personally blame most of Gen Z’s problems on bad parenting but that’s just me. From the ability to form meaningful relationships to social media habits, all begins at home, with mum and dad. And if mum and dad find it too hard to limit their kids’ screen time or teach self-discipline, well, “gentle parenting” sounds so noble and good, and perfectly legitimate, and anyway all stress is bad.

Indeed, parenting is bloody hard work. Teaching the kid to not stretch the cat because it hurts the cat sometimes requires a hard knock on the head in a blunt demonstration that violence breeds violence. Teaching the kid to use that wonderful brain of his or hers sometimes requires letting them get bored instead of turning into a full-time children’s entertainer. Also, I once made my four-year-old at the time daughter walk about five kilometers without rest because I’d simply forgotten she might get tired being so young and small, and all. We live and learn, all of us.

So, the pendulum is swinging and parents of Gen Alpha are discovering the finer points of old-school parenting that gave us the hard-working, non-whiney generations that keep civilisation going. These are the “Walk it off”, “Stop crying or I’ll give you something to cry for”, “It’s not the end of the world” generations and while not perfect, they are certainly much more adaptable to real life. And they used to say Gen X was the lost generation. Yeah, right.

The only lost thing about Gen X has been our perspective on what good parenting means, because, much as it pains me to say it, it’s Gen X parents that went the “gentle” way. Now everyone’s paying the price, including the parents themselves, suffering insufferable maladjusted adults for children who are also often unemployable because they simply do not know how to work. They want to be millionaires at 30 without putting in any effort. “The whole world owes me” generation, or WWOM for short, since it’s trendy to have abbreviations everywhere.

It gets worse, however, though not for the sensible part of the world. Kids these days are — cue for gasps — getting tired of climate fearmongering. I kid you not, “What was once explosive passion is giving way to fatigue, confusion and competing priorities,” according to a Canadian gentleman by the name of Perry Kinkaide, a psychologist by degree and manager by career plus a former assistant deputy minister in Alberta.

This heavily credentialled gentleman, in a recent op-ed, sounded an alarm about young people starting to get bored with climate change because they were beginning to have other problems, such as affording a house and paying their bills. Which, of course, no one could ever have predicted and absolutely no one did. Repeatedly. Ad nauseam. And then some more.

“Once front and centre, environmental fear is settling into the background, dulled by uncertainty over whether individual efforts make a meaningful difference,” Mr. Kinkaide writes. “In school, they’re taught to recycle and reduce emissions, but they also see the wealthy flying private jets and governments approving new oil and gas projects — even as Canada pledges to cut emissions.”

Yes, Mr. Kinkaide is concerned about the future of the energy transition but he does make a good point. Before delivering a rather stark warning: “This disengagement isn’t apathy. It’s exhaustion. And unless something changes, the risk is a generation emotionally burned out before it ever gets the chance to lead.”

Could there be a link between gentle parenting and this prematurely burning out generation? No, let me rephrase that. Could it BE any clearer there is a link between gentle parenting and this prematurely burning out generation?

The same people who were raised believing that every little thing they did, even badly, deserved a medal, that every emotion was worth tonnes of attention, and that the world owed them, are now burning out from climate anxiety and inconsistent messaging about climate change, because their emotions are failing to stop people consuming energy, because while they dutifully recycle and go vegan to save the world millionaires travel that same world in private jets to encourage more people to recycle and eat less meat, and because the world, that cheeky bastard, is not acting like it owes them. I really wanted to steer clear of sarcasm but, honestly, what a shocker.

One final quote from Kinkaide’s op-ed:

Instead of telling youth to “save the planet,” we should show them how energy grids operate, how regulations evolve, how real solutions grow from ideas to large-scale impact, and how meaningful change actually happens.

This is a most unironically excellent point, which essentially means education versus emotional storms, but I see a flaw. Education means teaching people how the world works. It’s dangerous because they might learn just why this transition is not happening, at all, ever, in the way currently envisioned. I mean, why else would the leaders of the climate crusade bet so heavily on emotions and LCOE? What they sadly forgot is that emotions do get exhausted and when they do, the doubts come, usually with the electricity bill.

The return of normal parenting is also dangerous. It cultivates not just discipline but also resilience and adaptability. What it doesn’t cultivate is fear, and without fear, the climate crusade is doomed.

