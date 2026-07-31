Irina Slav on energy

Irina Slav on energy

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Ian Braithwaite's avatar
Ian Braithwaite
7h

Thank you Irina, and for the chance to hear the splendid rendition of the Toccata & Fugue in D minor by whoever actually wrote it.

Let's hope in its training, AI paused on Leo Tolstoy: "Wrong does not cease to be wrong because the majority share in it."

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Karloff's avatar
Karloff
7h

Judges are God in their courtroom, but there is another courtroom available up the food chain. Scan a book & yes, you have a digital copy of said book. However, a physical copy of a book can't be changed or altered without it being very obvious, even to someone that can't read. The digital copy, who knows.

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