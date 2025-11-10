Stop me if you’ve heard this. The Holy Grail of the energy transition. The solution to that annoying intermittency problem. The guarantee for success in the net-zero race, which is not a race but an extended agony, but anyway. Yes, that would be battery storage.

I’ve been writing about battery storage for more years than I care to think about, going from rampant enthusiasm to not so rampant enthusiasm, to creeping suspicion to resignation to the fact that battery tech breakthroughs are a dozen a dime but on the ground, as it were, it’s mostly good old lithium ions and there’s nowhere near enough capacity to live up to the promise of dealing with that intermittency problem and cementing net zero as viable.

Thanks to the tireless efforts of many, many people, we need look no further than Germany for proof of what I will pompously call The Great Battery Storage Failure With a Side of Gas. It’s a big side and, hilariously, Germany and its friends and neighbours are trying to cancel it and make sitting in the cold and dark cool.