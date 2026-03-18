The suggestion that we, as a species, have a major crisis of intelligence and sanity on our hands has been made repeatedly on this Substack. Right now, we are seeing a flood of fresh evidence that this is, indeed, the case. The evidence comes from the net-zero camp. Unfortunately, tackling the problem would be tricky and take a very long time.

That transition enthusiasts would seize the opportunity to talk their ideology up the moment oil and gas prices spiked was the easiest thing to predict. The heights that their flights of fancy could reach were also easily imaginable. These heights nevertheless deserve a closer look because they speak of the proportions of that crisis I mentioned above. Said proportions are truly epic.