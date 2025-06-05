About a year ago, I wrote a Substack about water scarcity reports and a creeping suspicion that these reports — and the actions they detailed — were a version of the climate emergency alarmism that has been used by government bureaucracies to centralise control over energy. Now, I’m quite certain this is indeed the case. They came for the energy and now they’re coming for the water.

Before I launch into my rant, I must confess that this was a hard one to write because the more I read up on the latest in water scarcity alarmism, the more my head filled with expletives. I will be careful to not let them spill out like sewage but I can’t guarantee a completely vanilla post.

Anyway, here’s something fresh from this week: “Europe is at the forefront of a growing water crisis — one that threatens industry, agriculture, ecosystems and citizens' access to water.” The grim warning comes from the “advocacy head at industry body Water Europe, which promotes water technology,” as cited by that bastion of bias-free journalism DW.

The report is filled with the usual messaging about climate change making droughts more frequent and longer, and water more scarce, so obviously we need to take action — or rather let the politicians and the businesspeople take action on our behalf because they know what they’re doing (insert expletive).

Indeed, politicians have just taken action. The European Commission yesterday released what it calls a Water resilience strategy, “to help the EU improve the way we manage water while making our businesses more competitive and innovative” (expletive, expletive, expletive). And how is the EU going to do this? With AI and education — and with water consumption restrictions (long string of expletives). To do that, they’re playing the rights card again, just like with climate change and energy.