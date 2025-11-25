In the week when JP Morgan said oil prices could drop to $30 per barrel, the UK’s brand new development finance arm promised $150 million to South African polluters to clean up, the EIB promised 2 billion euro to the whole of Africa for low-carbon projects, and China announced a power generator that uses CO2 instead of gas or water, I started reading a trans book.

I didn’t mean to. I didn’t want to. But after I bought the book for my daughter because the front cover had a character with wings and I forgot to read the back cover blurb I just had to, and also the kid asked me to, because she really liked it, despite the minor annoyance (her words) of the trans thing. Blessed are the young ones, unburdened by a lifetime of reading crappy literature.

If only it were a minor annoyance for all of us, we could also dismiss that JP Morgan price prediction, applaud the UK’s and the EIB’s noble decision to help businesses decarbonise, and start doing our own CO2 generator designs. The common theme or symptom, if you will, is trying to normalise the abnormal and make it viable. A causa perduta if ever I’ve seen one. Or a dozen. And a massive money drain, of course.