There are many Turkish words in modern Bulgarian. Not as many as there were in 19th century Bulgarian but still quite a few. The reasons for this are the same as the reasons there are so many French words in English — isn’t history inadvertently wonderful? I can’t say I like all of the Turkish words in Bulgarian but there are some that capture certain concepts much better than words in any other language I could possibly think of. One of these words is gyonsurat, which, funnily enough, is not even an original Turkish word but a local formation based on two Turkish words: gyon (gön) for leather and surat for face.

What, however, is a gyonsurat and why am I wasting your time with semantics? Well, a gyonsurat or a leatherface is defined by the dictionary as “an arrogant or insensitive person incapable of feeling embarrassment, shame or guilt, regardless of what situation they are in.” In yet another instance of cosmic irony, it is a Turkish individual that fits this definition to a tee and he just struck again.

“I want to make it clear ... there would be a need for investment, especially to address the decline in the existing fields. There is a need for oil and gas upstream investments, full stop.”

Powerful stuff. Authoritative. At least it would have been, had said stuff come from, say, Amin Nasser or Mike Wirth. The stuff, however, came from the IEA’s Fatih Birol, who four short years ago said, and I will never tire of quoting him, “No new oil and natural gas fields are needed in the net zero pathway, and supplies become increasingly concentrated in a small number of low-cost producers.” Leatherface Supreme.

Now, an argument could be made that Birol is pandering to Trump’s energy priorities, since, as Reuters so helpfully tells us, “The U.S. provides around a quarter of the group's [IEA] funding.” It’s a charming insinuation that the U.S. is twisting Birol’s arm, forcing him to say what they want to hear rather than the truth. However, if that is the case, it raises a rather uncomfortable question: who paid Birol to sing the opposite tune these past five years?

Yes, we have discussed here that someone has been funding these peak oil and gas projections, and the “All hail the transition revolution”, and that someone is in fact multiple someones who stand to make money from said revolution or just want to feel good about themselves and have the money to buy this feeling.

The thing is, not only has this financial aspect of transition developments not been talked about publicly because of course it wouldn’t but the media has been very careful in avoiding the financial element of the IEA’s motivations altogether. Now, that’s over. So’s the IEA’s credibility if you could even believe it had any left — and not just the IEA’s. The transition narrative’s corpse is really starting to stink.