’Twas brillig, and the slithy toves

Did gyre and gimble in the wabe:

All mimsy were the borogoves,

And the mome raths outgrabe.

“Jabberwocky” is perhaps the most famous example in literature of how nonsense could be made to sound like meaningful text because the made-up words look like proper words. Of course, the second most famous example, from real life, is the transition campaign.

A new report just added to the pile of evidence to the above, suggesting Africa could go full net zero and save money from it. Trillions, to be precise. By “leapfrogging” the rest of the world by going from firewood to solar without passing the extractable hydrocarbons stage.

The report, by something called the Institute for Sustainable Futures at the University of Technology Sydney, features language such as “This report aims to galvanize all stakeholders” “to collaboratively reimagine Africa’s energy and development future” and “Africa has an unprecedented opportunity to leapfrog the dirty and obsolete energy systems of the past towards more modern, people-centred, decentralised renewable energy systems,” despite considerable “upfront costs”. Which is really all you need to know about the contents, also featuring heavy modelling and assumptions.

The claims that the African continent — which is not a single country, for the benefit of young people who have fallen victim of dubious educational reforms in the West from the past few decades — can go straight from pre-industrial to net-zero have become so tedious I was in two minds about discussing this report. But then a bunch of other reports made my mind. That bunch comes from Europe, the guiding light of the transition. They’re all about those “upfront costs”, which appear to have gone very, very wrong.